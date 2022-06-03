Front Page Sports

Jason Garrett, Ex Dallas Cowboys Coach, Could Replace Drew Brees at NBC

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

FRISCO – Jason Garrett has at all times seen teaching as, partially, an opportunity to show. He is spent this spring concerned in broadcasting, and that is educating, too.

And now he could also be shifting on up within the broadcasting world.

“I am actually excited to be within the recreation,” Jason Garrett advised CowboysSI.com in an unique interview just lately as the previous Dallas Cowboys head coach accepted a job working as an analyst on nationally-televised USFL games.

That’s an NBC gig. And he has apparently impressed the brass, as a result of he’s now reportedly in line for an enormous transfer up.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram