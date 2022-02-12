Jason Kelce expected to return to Eagles for 2022 season but still taking time to decide, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles appear set to have their All-Pro center back for another season. Jason Kelce is still taking time to decide his future, but is expected to return to the Eagles in 2022 — per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia getting Kelce back is vital toward an offensive line that was one of the best in the NFL this past season, which anchored a rushing attack that led the NFL with 159.7 rushing yards per game and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Kelce already is at the top of his game as the league’s top center. An All-Pro selection in 2021, Kelce played 993 offensive snaps and allowed just one sack and 17 pressures (his lowest totals since 2018). He finished as the third-highest graded center by Pro Football Focus (84.4) and the third-highest graded center in run blocking (89.4).

Kelce is one of just 12 centers to earn four First Team All-Pro selections in NFL history. The other 11 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also has a Super Bowl title on his resume, so Kelce has accomplished aplenty in the NFL where he can retire on his terms.

Whether Kelce will officially announce his decision to return will be determined, but he won’t rush into a decision — a decision he typically doesn’t make until early March.

“I want to, but I gotta make sure it’s the smart thing to do, that I can still do that and be a good teammate, a good leader, and a good player,” Kelce said on the 94WIP Midday Show earlier this month. “As long as I can do all three of those then I’m definitely coming back.

“I probably wouldn’t be able to play this long if Wednesdays weren’t significantly scaled down, if we were hitting every single day. That’s why a lot of these guys are going to play for much longer than guys have ever played. We will see.”