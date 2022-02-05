Jason Kelce interested in returning to the Eagles, has conditions for himself if he decides to come back

The time is winding down on Jason Kelce to make a decision upon returning to the NFL for another go-around. Kelce, who has mulled retirement over the last couple years, usually makes his decision to return to the Philadelphia Eagles around early March.

Kelce hasn’t made a decision on a return, yet he hinted to SportsRadio 94WIP Friday afternoon he’s leaning toward coming back for a 13th season.

“I want to, but I gotta make sure it’s the smart thing to do, that I can still do that and be a good teammate, a good leader, and a good player,” Kelce said on the 94WIP Midday Show. “As long as I can do all three of those then I’m definitely coming back.”

Kelce already is at the top of his game as the league’s top center. An All-Pro selection in 2021, Kelce played 993 offensive snaps and allowed just one sack and 17 pressures (his lowest totals since 2018). He finished as the third-highest graded center by Pro Football Focus (84.4) and the third-highest graded center in run blocking (89.4). Kelce was a vital part of an Eagles rushing attack that led the NFL in rush yards per game (159.7) and rushing touchdowns (18).

Kelce is one of just 12 centers to earn four First Team All-Pro selections in NFL history. The other 11 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also has a Super Bowl title on his resume, so Kelce has accomplished aplenty in the NFL where he can retire on his terms.

The 34-year-old won’t rush into a decision, but the grind of the NFL and the increased enhancement toward player safety has definitely helped him express a desire to return.

“The competitive side of me really wants to keep playing, there is no question about that,” Kelce said. “It is getting harder every single year and the league has changed so much. I probably wouldn’t be able to play this long if Wednesdays weren’t significantly scaled down, if we were hitting every single day. That’s why a lot of these guys are going to play for much longer than guys have ever played. We will see.”