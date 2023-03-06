Jaycee Wasson found guilty of fraud

Jaycee Wasso, 25, used to be convicted Friday for serving to Lin Helena Halfon, 29, cheat Florida businessman Richard Rappaport, 80, out of his cash. Though acquitted of 4 counts of robbery, she used to be found guilty of arranged fraud, conspiracy to dedicate grand robbery of belongings, structuring transactions to evade reporting necessities, and 6 different counts of robbery.

Halfon met Wasso when dwelling and dealing in Massachuseetts, prosecutors mentioned. Authorities mentioned that Wasso, a self-professed psychic, exhibited substantial regulate over her, saying that she may really feel “darkness” from Halfon and that a curse used to be going via generations of the girl’s circle of relatives.

“Lin, the spirits want me to tell you what’s going on,” the defendant as soon as mentioned, in step with government. “Your mother is going to die. You’re going to lose everything. You’re going to be sent away. You are going into darkness. Darkness is going to possess you.”

Under Wasso’s sway, Halfon advised her about assembly Rappaport. With Wasso’s encouragement, she married him.

“Lin, give it your all,” Wasso mentioned in August 2018. “Act like he is your soulmate.”

Rappaport fell head over heels for Halfon, mentioned prosecutor Paul Dontenville Jr., who described this as a “very good friendship” that ended in Rappaport marrying the Israel-born Halfon so she may keep within the United States.

The prosecutor advised jurors that proof would display that Wasso stored pushing when Halfon expressed 2nd ideas about manipulating Rappaport.

“It offends me that you want to go against all the work I’ve done,” the psychic allegedly wrote in July 2018. “I know what I’m doing, Lin.”

From December 2018, when Wasso threatened to prevent “working,” prosecutors mentioned:

HALFON: “No, I don’t want you to do that.”WASSO: “And watch what happens when I stop.”HALFON: “The work comes first.”

It all got here crashing down after Halfon effectively tried to procedure a $1 million cashier’s take a look at at an Amscot in Tampa, Florida, however suspicious staff refused to take it as it used to be in Rappaport’s title and he used to be now not there.

Halfon pleaded guilty to her function within the case and testified in opposition to Wasso.