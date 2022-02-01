Jayden Shelly: 8-year-old boy reported missing by Dallas police







DALLAS — Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning in northeast Dallas.

Jayden Isaiah Shelly was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Shadow Way, near Audelia Road and Forest Lane, according to a police news release.

Police said Shelly left the area on foot and may need assistance.

Police described Shelly as a Black child who is four feet tall and 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white shirt and he was barefoot, police said.

Anyone with information about Shelly’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

More information was not provided.





