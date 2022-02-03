Jayhawks Rally Past Cowgirls In Second Half, 65-56

Box Score
LAWRENCE, Kan. —
Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team closed out its season series with Kansas on Wednesday night with a 65-56 loss inside Allen Fieldhouse.
The Cowgirls used an 8-0 run to take a lead midway through the first quarter. Defensively, OSU held the Jayhawks scoreless for nearly six minutes. Lauren Fields would lead the way in the quarter, helping the Cowgirls to a 15-10 lead through the first 10 minutes of action.
OSU scored the first six of the second stanza to push the margin to double figures at 21-10, forcing a KU timeout at the 8:13 mark. The Jayhawks closed the half on a 6-0 run to trim the Cowgirl margin to 33-25 at the halfway point.
KU got within four with three minutes gone in the third quarter before OSU answered and pushed the lead back to 38-32 two minutes later. Neither team scored for nearly four minutes before a Kansas 3-pointer got the Jayhawks within a possession. KU would tie the score at 38 on a pair of free throws with 1:43 to go in the period. Another set of free throws would give them the lead with a minute remaining.
The Cowgirls were held to a 2-of-17 shooting effort and would go scoreless over the final six minutes of the period to trail, 40-38.
The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to build an eight-point advantage 90 seconds into the final frame. KU score six more points before the Cowgirls would end the drought.
Fields finished with 19 points.