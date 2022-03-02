Jaylen Brown (ankle) leaves game vs. Hawks, and the Celtics can only hope this injury isn’t serious

The Boston Celtics suffered a blow when Jaylen Brown exited Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle sprain. Brown was ruled out for the remainder of the game, but the good news is he didn’t appear to have too significant a limp as he made his way to the locker room under his own power.

Here’s where the injury happened.

The Celtics obviously can’t be without Brown for long. Again, the injury didn’t appear too serious, but even a week or so out will be tough for Boston to shoulder. The Celtics are tied with the Raptors in the loss column for the No. 6 seed as of this writing, with both teams in action and the play-in tournament on the other side.