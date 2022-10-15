Jaylin Williams Rebounding Prowess Showcased in Preseason

Jaylin Williams confirmed flashes of potential to assist Oklahoma City in the paint.

The Thunder completed the preseason with a 5-1 report, they confirmed a excessive octane offense and skillful, exact protection, however the heart place remained a query all through. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl received the majority of the time with the starters, as anticipated, however didn’t have the very best preseason showings.

The Thunder’s second spherical choice Jaylin Williams received helpful bench minutes, however completed the preseason with a rollercoaster of performances.

Williams completed the preseason averaging simply over 18 minutes per sport, he scored 4 factors per sport and grabbed 7.5 rebounds per sport.

Williams didn’t have the very best offensive output, although he did notch a double-double towards Maccabi with 14 factors and 12 rebounds. However, his rebounding presence was key for OKC’s success when he was on the courtroom.

It’s nonetheless not evident how a lot taking part in time Williams can anticipate when the common season rolls round, it’s unlikely he sees close to 18 minutes per sport although as he did in the preseason video games. However, if the middle place proves to be a major hindrance to OKC’s play he could possibly be used as a undertaking to see how he fixes the issue.

Oklahoma City was one of many premier rebounding groups in the league final season, and Williams may assist propel them increased if given minutes.

The lack of offensive manufacturing, nevertheless, may hinder him to an extent. Despite the dearth of scoring, Williams did showcase some passing potential in the course of the preseason, he notched a preseason excessive six assists towards Adelaide.

The Thunder have a loaded roster and a now restricted time to trim it down. It’s possible Williams stays on the workforce in some standing, however he may see time in the G-League over the course of the season.

If Williams can garner barely extra offensive success, his rebounding may discover him in a helpful position for OKC.

