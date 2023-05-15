Jayson Tatum tops Stephen Curry’s Game 7 scoring mark with 51-point explosion as Celtics close out 76ers

Until the hot postseason, no NBA participant had ever scored 50 issues in a Game 7. It was once a apparently unattainable feat, taking into account that after six video games were performed, defenses have usually figured out how you can decelerate the opposing offenses. However, Stephen Curry broke that report on April thirtieth when he led his staff, the Golden State Warriors, to victory over the Sacramento Kings. It was once a exceptional efficiency that went unequalled in virtually 80 years of NBA historical past – till two weeks in the past.

Jayson Tatum broke Curry’s report all through Boston’s second-round sequence in opposition to Philadelphia. Throughout the sequence, Tatum have been suffering, capturing simplest 27.6% from the sphere within the first quarter of video games. However, he picked up the tempo within the ultimate sport, scoring 51 issues on 17-of-28 capturing. Not simplest did he damage Curry’s Game 7 report, however he did so in 10 fewer box purpose makes an attempt. However, the numbers do not even do Tatum’s efficiency justice. Almost all of his issues got here from back-breaking three-pointers and from the rim with MVP winner Joel Embiid failing to prevent him. Tatum was the primary participant in NBA historical past to get 50 issues, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a series-clinching victory.

This was once a vital second for Tatum, who had already submit spectacular numbers in his younger occupation. Last season, he stored the Celtics in the second one around, forcing Game 7 in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks with his 46 issues in Game 6. The Celtics sooner or later received through a margin of 28 issues to succeed in the Eastern Conference finals. This season, Tatum’s 51-point efficiency is being celebrated as the most productive playoff efficiency of his younger occupation. Thanks to him, the Celtics are heading again to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second one consecutive season.