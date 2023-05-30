Jayson Tatum’s sprained ankle derails Celtics’ hopes of making history in Game 7 loss to Heat

The Miami Heat secured their position in the NBA finals after a shocking 103-84 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The sport was once necessarily over for the reason that first ownership when Jayson Tatum sprained his ankle.

Tatum attempted a Euro-step to get round Gabe Vincent, who was once referred to as for a blocking off foul and fell to the bottom. Tatum landed on Vincent, spraining his ankle in the method, and was once in vital ache for a temporary length whilst he was once at the flooring.

Although Tatum endured to play, he looked at of the sport previous than standard in the primary quarter to have his ankle labored on whilst at the bench. He returned for the second one quarter, however he could not play as he most often would, missing his standard explosiveness and raise. He grimaced during the rest of the sport and ended up taking part in for 42 mins however could not make his standard defensive affect, nor may just the Celtics successfully run their offense via him.

Tatum scored 14 issues, had 11 rebounds, and made 4 assists on a 5-13 capturing efficiency. Unfortunately, he were given no vital lend a hand from any person but even so Derrick White. The Celtics, as a crew, shot a woeful 9-of-42 from past the arc, which was once even worse than their efforts in Game 6. Jaylen Brown, who was once required to step up regardless of the instances, performed one of his worst video games of the season, scoring 19 issues on 8-of-23 capturing, with 8 turnovers.