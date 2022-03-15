Jazz vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Enjoying

Milwaukee @ Utah

Present Information: Milwaukee 42-26; Utah 42-25

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 10-Three in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks since February of 2016, and so they’ll have an opportunity to increase that success on Monday. Utah has the luxurious of staying residence one other recreation and can welcome Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Vivint Area. The Jazz are out to maintain their nine-game residence win streak alive.

Utah netted a 134-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings this previous Saturday. Level guard Jordan Clarkson had a stellar recreation for Utah as he shot 7-for-13 from downtown and completed with 45 factors.

In the meantime, Milwaukee ended up an excellent deal behind the Golden State Warriors once they performed this previous Saturday, shedding 122-109. The Bucks have been down 103-84 on the finish of the third quarter, which was simply an excessive amount of to get better from. Milwaukee’s defeat happened regardless of a top quality recreation from energy ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 31 factors along with eight rebounds. Antetokounmpo’s evening made it three video games in a row by which he has scored a minimum of 31 factors.

The Jazz are anticipated to win this handily, however they need to have overwhelmed the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with a 116-111. In different phrases, don’t depend Milwaukee out simply but.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET The place: Vivint Area — Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah

Vivint Area — Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive at no cost. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive at no cost. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Price: $17.49

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favourite in opposition to the Bucks, in accordance with the newest NBA odds.

The road on this recreation has moved fairly a bit because it opened, because it began out with the Bucks as a 2-point favourite.

Over/Beneath: -108

See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Utah have gained ten out of their final 13 video games in opposition to Milwaukee.

Oct 31, 2021 – Utah 107 vs. Milwaukee 95

Feb 12, 2021 – Utah 129 vs. Milwaukee 115

Jan 08, 2021 – Utah 131 vs. Milwaukee 118

Nov 25, 2019 – Milwaukee 122 vs. Utah 118

Nov 08, 2019 – Utah 103 vs. Milwaukee 100

Mar 02, 2019 – Utah 115 vs. Milwaukee 111

Jan 07, 2019 – Milwaukee 114 vs. Utah 102

Dec 09, 2017 – Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 100

Nov 25, 2017 – Utah 121 vs. Milwaukee 108

Feb 24, 2017 – Utah 109 vs. Milwaukee 95

Feb 01, 2017 – Utah 104 vs. Milwaukee 88

Mar 20, 2016 – Utah 94 vs. Milwaukee 85

Feb 05, 2016 – Utah 84 vs. Milwaukee 81

Damage Report for Utah

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Danuel Home Jr.: Recreation-Time Determination (Knee)

Trent Forrest: Out (Wrist)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Damage Report for Milwaukee