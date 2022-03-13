Jazz vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will tackle the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Area. The Jazz are 41-25 general and 23-10 at residence, whereas Sacramento is 24-44 general and 9-24 on the street. Bojan Bogdanovic (leg) stays day-to-day for Utah. Moe Harkless (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (hip) are listed as questionable for Sacramento.

Utah is favored by 10.5 factors within the newest Jazz vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is ready at 230. Earlier than getting into any Kings vs. Jazz picks, you will need to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned nicely over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a shocking 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $2,100. Anybody following it has seen large returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Jazz vs. Kings. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Jazz

Jazz vs. Kings unfold: Jazz -10.5

Jazz vs. Kings over-under: 230 factors

Featured Sport | Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

What it’s essential know concerning the Jazz

It was a hard-fought contest, however Utah took a 104-102 loss in opposition to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. A silver lining for Utah was the play of middle Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 13 factors along with 5 blocks. From a variety standpoint, Utah is in a droop, masking simply twice in its final 9 video games. Utah can be simply 28-37-1 ATS on the season.

Donovan Mitchell leads the the way in which with 25.5 factors per sport, whereas Gobert averages 15.Four factors, 14.7 rebounds and a pair of.2 blocks per sport.

What it’s essential know concerning the Kings

In the meantime, Sacramento was inside putting distance however could not shut the hole on Wednesday as its fell 106-100 to the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento’s defeat happened regardless of a top quality sport from level guard De’Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 32 factors and 10 assists together with 5 rebounds.

Sacramento is simply 1-Four straight up in its final 5, however the Kings have gone 3-2 ATS in that span. Fox averages 22.7 factors, whereas Domantas Sabonis, picked up earlier than the commerce deadline, averages 17.Four factors.

Methods to make Kings vs. Jazz picks

The mannequin is leaning underneath on the overall, and it is also generated a point-spread choose that’s hitting in nicely over 60 p.c of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Kings? And which facet of the unfold hits nicely over 60 p.c of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that’s crushed its NBA picks.