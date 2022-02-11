Jazz vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 11 prediction from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 34-21 overall and 19-10 at home, while Orlando is 13-43 overall and 8-23 on the road. The Jazz are on a four-game winning streak following their 111-85 win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Utah is favored by 13 points in the latest Jazz vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 222.5.

Jazz vs. Magic spread: Jazz -13

Jazz vs. Magic over-under: 222.5 points

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah extended its winning streak to four games with a 111-85 win over Golden State on Wednesday night. The Jazz have also picked up wins over Denver, Brooklyn and New York during the month of February. They are getting set for the fifth game of a six-game homestand that concludes on Monday night.

Big man Rudy Gobert has been sidelined with a calf injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game, while Rudy Gay (knee) is out. Hassan Whiteside stepped up in Gobert’s place against Golden State, recording 17 rebounds, nine points and seven blocks. Guard Donovan Mitchell added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando opened a four-game road trip on Tuesday night with a 113-95 win at Portland. The Magic were coming off consecutive blowout losses at home, so it was an important bounce-back effort. They were led by guard Cole Anthony, who scored 23 points and dished out nine assists.

Anthony has been the team’s best player throughout the season, averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 assists. Orlando snagged Bol Bol and PJ Dozier from Boston prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, but neither will play on Friday while rookie Jalen Suggs (Achilles) is questionable. The Magic have only covered the spread once in their last six games against Utah.

