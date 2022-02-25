Jazz vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will tackle the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Area. Utah is 36-22 general and 21-10 at house, whereas Dallas is 35-24 general and 15-13 on the highway. Each groups gained six of their remaining seven video games previous to the All-Star break.
Utah is favored by 5.5-points within the newest Jazz vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is ready at 216.5.
The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $2,300.
Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Mavericks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Mavericks:
- Jazz vs. Mavericks unfold: Jazz -5.5
- Jazz vs. Mavericks over-under: 216.5 factors
Featured Recreation | Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
What you could know in regards to the Jazz
Utah had its six-game successful streak snapped in a 106-101 loss on the highway in opposition to the Lakers in its remaining sport earlier than the All-Star break. The Jazz led by 12 factors late within the sport earlier than permitting Los Angeles to rally for the win. They are going to be searching for a second straight win over Dallas after taking the primary assembly in a 120-116 remaining.
Level guard Donovan Mitchell, who’s Utah’s main scorer, is anticipated to play (sickness) on Friday night time. Nonetheless, Rudy Homosexual, who averages 8.9 factors per sport, goes to be out with an sickness. The Jazz have gained 10 of their final 11 house video games in opposition to Dallas.
What you could know in regards to the Mavericks
Dallas entered the All-Star break with loads of momentum after successful six of its final seven video games. The Mavericks are in the midst of a five-game highway journey that started with victories over Miami and New Orleans. Luka Doncic poured in 49 factors and grabbed 15 rebounds within the win over the Pelicans.
He has averaged 35.four factors, 10.three rebounds and 9.Eight assists over his final 10 video games. Doncic, who has scored at the very least 45 factors in three of his previous 4 video games, has introduced Dallas inside 1.5 video games of Utah for fourth place within the Western Convention. The Mavericks have coated the unfold in six of their final seven video games.
The best way to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks
The model has simulated Jazz vs. Mavericks 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. The model is leaning over.
So who wins Mavericks vs. Jazz? And which aspect of the unfold hits effectively over 50 p.c of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
