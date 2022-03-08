Jazz vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 7 best bets from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz (40-23) hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (39-25) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7 at American Airlines Center. Utah is coming off a dominant 116-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, while Dallas is coming off a 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Mavericks are 22-11 at home, while the Jazz are 18-13 on the road.

The Mavericks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Mavericks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Jazz spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks vs. Jazz over-under: 218 points

Mavericks vs. Jazz moneyline: Dallas -115, Utah -105

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-51 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Dallas was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 36 points and seven assists.

Dallas is surging of late, entering this matchup on a four-game winning streak. Point guard Luka Doncic remains one of the NBA’s elite players, averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. The 23-year-old point guard continues to state his case in the NBA MVP race, and will be a matchup problem for Utah. Dallas is 36-27-1 against the spread win 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 116-103. Utah can attribute much of their success to small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 11-for-18 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and five boards.

The Jazz continue to play like one of the best teams in the NBA, winning 10 of their last 12 games. The Utah starting five is dynamic and well-polished, led by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (25.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds per game) and center Rudy Gobert (15.7 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game). The Jazz are 27-35-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

How to make Jazz vs. Mavericks picks

