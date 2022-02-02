Jazz vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 30-21 overall and 15-10 at home, while the Nuggets are 28-22 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Jazz have won four of their last five meetings against the Nuggets.

Utah is favored by three points in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 223.

Jazz vs. Nuggets spread: Jazz -3

Jazz vs. Nuggets over-under: 223 points

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah is now on a five-game losing streak following its 126-106 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The Jazz, who have dropped 11 of their last 13 games, will now be without Joe Ingles for the rest of the season. Ingles suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play in the loss to the Timberwolves.

The Jazz are also going to be without All-Stars Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (calf) on Wednesday. Head coach Quin Snyder and reserve Danuel House Jr. are both in COVID-19 protocol. Utah has won 13 of its last 15 home games against Denver.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 130-115 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday. The Nuggets’ bench was outscored by Minnesota’s bench 47-12 during the first three quarters of the contest. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in the loss.

Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double this season, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 7.8 assists per game. He was questionable to play against Minnesota on Tuesday due to a toe injury, but he was able to put together another impressive stat-line regardless. The Nuggets have won four of their last five road games.

How to make Jazz vs. Nuggets picks

