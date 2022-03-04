Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 4 prediction from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 26-36 overall and 14-17 at home, while the Jazz are 39-22 overall and 17-12 on the road. Utah has won nine of its last 10 games and New Orleans has won eight of its last 12 games.

Utah is favored by four points in the latest Pelicans vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 222.5.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans enters this contest on a three-game winning streak, winning by an average of 24.3 points per game. The Pelicans outscored Sacramento 60-34 in the second half of Wednesday’s 125-95 win. They opened the winning streak with impressive road wins against the Lakers and Suns.

The Pelicans are now in sole possession of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference standings with 20 games remaining. Shooting guard CJ McCollum continues to make an impact after being acquired at the trade deadline, averaging 28 points in his seven games with the team. New Orleans has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah is also on a three-game winning streak following its overtime win at Houston on Wednesday night. The Jazz have only lost one game since the end of January, which came on the road against the Lakers in mid-February. They are getting set for the third game of a five-game road trip.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 26.1 points and 5.3 assists per game, while small forward Bojan Bogdanovic is adding 17.7 points. Center Rudy Gobert is putting together another dominant season, averaging 15.9 points and 14.9 rebounds. Utah is 15-5 in its last 20 games against New Orleans.

