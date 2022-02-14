Jazz vs. Rockets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are 35-21 overall and 20-10 at home, while Houston is 15-40 overall and 7-22 on the road. Utah has been perfect in the month of February, winning all five of its games.

Utah is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Jazz picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Rockets spread: Jazz -14.5

Jazz vs. Rockets over-under: 230 points

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah comes into this game on a five-game winning streak following its 114-99 win over Orlando on Friday night. The Jazz have been perfect through the first five games of their six-game homestand that concludes on Monday. Star big man Rudy Gobert has missed nine games with a left calf strain, but he is questionable to return in time for this contest.

Udoka Azubuike has played well in Gobert’s place, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds in his latest outing. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 25.4 points and 5.2 assists per game. The Jazz have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston has lost four straight games since opening February with a 115-104 win over Cleveland. The Rockets are coming off a 139-120 setback against Toronto on Thursday night. Kevin Porter Jr. was a bright spot, as he poured in a career-high 30 points in the loss.

They have been without veteran guard Eric Gordon for three straight games due to a foot injury, but he has been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game. Newly acquired point guard Dennis Schroder could make his Houston debut on Monday as well. The Rockets have covered the spread in five straight trips to Utah.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Jazz? And which side covers almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.