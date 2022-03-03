Jazz vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 2 predictions, best bets from proven model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-46 overall and 8-20 at home, while Utah is 38-22 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Jazz have only picked up one win in their last seven road games.

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Rockets +14

Rockets vs. Jazz over-under: 229.5 points

Featured Game | Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston has not won a game since beating Cleveland on Feb. 2. The Rockets opened the month of March with a 113-110 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night, so this will be the second leg of a back-to-back. They struggled in the paint against Los Angeles, converting on just 22-of-49 shot attempts.

Center Christian Wood leads Houston with 17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Shooting guard Jalen Green is averaging 14.8 points, while Eric Gordon is adding 14.0 points per contest. The Rockets have only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah recovered from a disastrous month of January with an excellent month of February, winning eight of its nine games. The Jazz are coming off one of their best wins of the season, knocking off league-leading Phoenix in a 118-114 final on Sunday. Center Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, marking his 37th double-double of the season.

Guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 26 points and dished out five assists. Mitchell leads the team with 25.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Jazz have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

