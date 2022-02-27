Jazz vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Phoenix Suns aim to build on the NBA’s best record with an intriguing home game on Sunday afternoon. The Suns are 26-6 in home games this season, and Phoenix welcomes the Utah Jazz to Footprint Center for a must-see matchup. Phoenix is 49-11 overall, with Utah entering at 37-22 overall and 15-22 in road games. Chris Paul (thumb), Cameron Payne (wrist), and Frank Kaminsky (knee) are out for Phoenix, with Aaron Holiday (ankle) listed as questionable. Rudy Gay (illness) is listed as questionable for Utah, with Jared Butler (ankle) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jazz as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds. Before you make any Suns vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Suns, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Jazz -2.5

Jazz vs. Suns over-under: 225.5 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Jazz -140, Suns +120

UTAH: The Jazz are 16-18-1 against the spread in conference games

PHX: The Suns are 19-18 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is the NBA’s best offensive team by the numbers. The Jazz are scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions, leading the league, and Utah also has the NBA’s best shooting efficiency. Utah leads the league in 3-pointers per game (14.6) and two-point accuracy (57.3 percent), with top-five marks in field goal percentage (47.4 percent) and 3-point percentage (36.2 percent). The Jazz are also No. 3 in the NBA in free throw creation with 22.8 attempts per game, and Utah sports a stellar offensive rebound rate of 29.0 percent.

On defense, Utah is also solid, giving up just 1.09 points per possession this season. The Jazz are No. 2 in the league in free throw prevention, yielding only 18.7 attempts per game, and Utah is No. 4 in assists allowed (23.1 per game). Utah is in the top eight of the NBA in two-point shooting allowed (51.8 percent) and defensive rebound rate (73.7 percent), and opponents are shooting just 45.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3-point range against the Jazz.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is the best team in the NBA from an overarching standpoint, and the Suns are elite on the defensive end. Phoenix has its work cut out against a tremendous Utah offense, but the Suns are very potent on offense in their own right. The Suns are scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions this season, No. 3 in the NBA, and Phoenix is No. 2 in the league in field goal percentage at 48.2 percent. The Suns are in the top eight in 3-point accuracy (35.9 percent), two-point accuracy (54.8 percent) and free throw accuracy (79.3 percent), illustrating a well-rounded approach.

Phoenix is also a tremendous passing team, generating 27.1 assists per game, and ball security is a strength. The Suns commit only 13.0 turnovers per game, with Phoenix generating 2.08 assists per turnover, the second-best ratio in the NBA. Utah is in the bottom five of the league in turnover creation on defense, and Phoenix should be able to deploy a free-flowing approach.

How to make Suns vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.