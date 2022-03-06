Jazz vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 6 prediction from proven computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz are set to square off in a Western Conference matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 20-43 overall and 9-22 at home, while Utah is 17-13 on the road, but fourth place in the West and first in the Northwest Division. Thunder forward Luguentz Dort scored a game-high 27 points when the two last played in November, but he won’t be in the OKC lineup on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Utah is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder +13.5

Thunder vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City is in as precarious a scenario as any team in the NBA with its current injury situation. OKC got star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup following the All-Star break, but the team now finds itself without Dort, Josh Giddey (hip), Kenrich Williams (knee) and Derrick Favors (back). Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) has been out since February and Aaron Wiggins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

Oklahoma City lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves badly on Friday in its last game, 138-101. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and had seven assists with five rebounds, but there was only so much he could do on such a depleted team. Isaiah Roby has stepped up in the absence of Robinson-Early, and scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in Friday’s loss. The Thunder have now lost three of their last five games by 20 points or more.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, a 124-90 loss. Utah was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-38. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did not have his best game, and finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Still, Mitchell was the team’s top scorer, followed by Hassan Whiteside, who scored 13 points to go with 12 rebounds. The loss was just Utah’s second in its last 11 games.

The Thunder have only been able to knock down 42.2 percent of their shots this year, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah’s offense ranks fourth, at 47.3 percent for the season.

