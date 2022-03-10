Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 9 prediction from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz are set to square off in a matchup at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 40-24 overall and 22-10 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 9-21 on the road and haven’t won at all since February 16. Hurting the Blazers even more is starters Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Damian Lillard (abdomen) remain out, while young standout Anfernee Simons (quad) is questionable for Wednesday’s matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers spread: Jazz -18

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 221.5 points

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 111-103. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 21 points. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell came away with 17 points and nine assists, but had an inefficient night, and shot just 26.3 percent from the field. Jordan Clarkson was the team’s second-leading scorer with 19 points in just under 30 minutes off the bench.

As a team, some of Utah’s top performances this season have come against Portland. In their two previous meetings, the Jazz averaged 124.5 points to the Blazers’ 106, and Utah shot nearly 53 percent from the field. This season, Blazers’ opponents have hit the second-highest percentage of their three-pointers at 37 percent. Meanwhile, Utah has hit 37 percent of its attempts from beyond the arc over its last three games.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland lost two consecutive games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and Monday, but the most recent loss was particularly rough and ended with a 124-81 bruising. Portland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already 61-34. With so many injuries, the Blazers needed a player like Josh Hart to step up, but he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. Brandon Williams was the bright spot in both of those games for the Blazers in relief of Lillard, and he scored 48 total points and shot 50 percent from the field.

Utah comes into the matchup boasting the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.2 percent. Conversely, Portland has allowed its opponents to shoot 47.4 percent, which is the third-highest percentage allowed in the NBA.

How to make Jazz vs. Trail Blazers picks

