Jazz vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Through 3 Quarters
The Utah Jazz are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Golden State Warriors 79-65 three quarters in. The Jazz’s offense has come from several players so far.
Both Utah and Golden State were victorious their last time out, but right now only Utah is in position to continue that streak. It’s looking like Utah will be able to keep the momentum, but the Dubs still have a quarter to right the ship.
Who’s Playing
Golden State @ Utah
Current Records: Golden State 41-13; Utah 33-21
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of last year. Utah has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Utah beat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday. Utah’s shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 32 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Golden State and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 110-98 victory on the road. Golden State relied on the efforts of point guard Stephen Curry, who almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 21 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest on Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Utah is now 33-21 while Golden State sits at 41-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah comes into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 113.6. But the Warriors rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.74
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Utah.
- Jan 23, 2022 – Golden State 94 vs. Utah 92
- Jan 01, 2022 – Golden State 123 vs. Utah 116
- May 10, 2021 – Golden State 119 vs. Utah 116
- Mar 14, 2021 – Golden State 131 vs. Utah 119
- Jan 23, 2021 – Utah 127 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 22, 2020 – Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96
- Dec 13, 2019 – Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Nov 22, 2019 – Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 – Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 – Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 – Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 – Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 – Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 – Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 – Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 – Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 – Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 – Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 – Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 – Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 – Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 – Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 – Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 – Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 – Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 – Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 – Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103
Injury Report for Utah
- Rudy Gay: Out (Knee)
- Rudy Gobert: Out (Calf)
- Elijah Hughes: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Klay Thompson: Out (Rest)
- Nemanja Bjelica: Out (Back)
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)
- Draymond Green: Out (Back)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
