Jean Segura injury: Phillies infielder out 10-12 weeks after breaking finger on bunt attempt

The spiraling Philadelphia Phillies suffered an enormous blow on Wednesday when second baseman Jean Segura discovered the timeline for his return from a damaged proper ring finger. Manager Joe Girardi told reporters that Segura would require surgical procedure and be sidelined for the following 10-12 weeks.

Segura suffered the harm through the Phillies’ eventual loss to the Giants on Tuesday when he tried to bunt for successful within the seventh inning in opposition to side-armer Tyler Rogers. Have a look:

After the sport, Girardi advised reporters that Segura’s finger was damaged, and a Wednesday CT scan revealed the extent of the harm. At a minimal, Segura will probably be out till the center of August or thereabouts.

On the season, the 32-year-old Segura has batted .275/.324/.407 (109 OPS+) with six dwelling runs in 44 video games. A two-time All-Star and former shortstop, Segura has been a fixture with the Phillies since being acquired from the Mariners in December of 2018. Johan Camargo figures to be major at second base throughout Segura’s absence.

The harm to Segura comes because the Phillies have misplaced 5 in a row heading into Wednesday’s slate and 10 of their final 13 to slide to 12 half of video games behind the Mets within the NL East standings. The workforce’s current struggles and total disappointing efficiency throughout a season wherein they have been anticipated to contend has seemingly positioned Girardi on the recent seat. The lack of Segura little doubt worsens the workforce’s outlook.