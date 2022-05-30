Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals defensive back, dies at age 25

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a automotive crash, his agent confirmed to CBS Information. He was 25.

The crash occurred round 2:30 a.m. native time on the service street of the Woodall Rogers Freeway in Dallas, CBS Dallas/Fort Price experiences.

Based on CBS DFW, investigators consider one car was rushing and clipped a second car from behind. The rushing car then misplaced management and hit a assist beam.

A second occupant within the rushing car was additionally killed, CBS DFW experiences. Each victims have been pronounced lifeless on the scene. The second sufferer has not but been recognized.

The second car was additionally occupied by two folks, however neither was severely injured, in accordance with CBS DFW.

Gladney performed school ball for the TCU Horned Frogs, the place he was named first-team All-Huge 12 in his remaining yr in 2019. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL draft, however was launched in August 2021 following an indictment on a home violence cost. Gladney was acquitted in March of this yr, and was signed by the Cardinals that very same month.

“We’re devastated to study of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” The Cardinals mentioned in an announcement. “Our hearts exit to his household, pals and all who’re mourning this super loss.”

The Vikings mentioned in an announcement, “Our hearts exit to his household and pals, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals group and Jeff’s present and former teammates and coaches who’re mourning his life misplaced a lot too quickly.”

TCU mentioned it was “devastated,” including that Gladney will likely be “missed by our whole neighborhood.”

The NFL mentioned it “mourns the tragic loss,” and “we prolong our deepest condolences to his household and family members.”