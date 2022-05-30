Jeff Gladney dies at 25: Former NFL first-round pick involved in fatal car accident on Memorial Day

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a former first-round decide of the Minnesota Vikings, died Monday on the age of 25 — confirmed by his agent, Brian Overstreet, to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram — following a automotive accident in Dallas.

The Cardinals launched the next assertion about Gladney’s dying (via NFL Network): “We’re devastated to study of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts exit to his household, buddies and all who’re mourning this large loss.”

Particulars of the incident haven’t but been revealed.

Gladney entered the NFL in 2020 after mounting a stellar run at TCU, leaving the Horned Frogs with first-team All-Massive 12 honors in 2019 after incomes second-team All-Massive 12 honors the yr prior. A local of New Boston, Texas, a city not far northeast of Dallas, Gladney was probably the most coveted abilities at his place heading into the draft, and spent his first season with the Vikings earlier than signing with the Arizona Cardinals this previous March, as part of their free company haul.

The information of his passing has created an outpouring of grief from those that knew him greatest, together with Philadelphia Eagles huge receiver Jalen Reagor, who performed alongside Gladney at TCU.

“Misplaced my Brother, my greatest good friend, my proper hand man,” stated Reagor, by way of Twitter. “Ain’t an excessive amount of extra I can take man, rattling! R.I.P Jeff Gladney. Brother watch over me please.”

It is a creating story.