Jeff Gladney dies at 25: NFL community mourns former first-round CB, offers condolences on social media

Former NFL first-rounder cornerback Jeff Gladney died Monday on the age of 25 following a automobile accident in Dallas. Particulars of the automobile accident haven’t been revealed.
Gladney, who starred at TCU, was chosen within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft, chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 31 total choose. Through the offseason, Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
After the information of his passing, the NFL neighborhood took to social media to precise their condolences, grieve and replicate on what Gladney was like on and off the sector.
Listed below are some messages from across the league:
The Cardinals launched an announcement saying, “We’re devastated to study of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts exit to his household, mates and all who’re mourning this super loss.”
Gladney’s good pal Jalen Reagor had a sequence of tweets, together with one which mentioned, “Misplaced my Brother, my finest pal, my proper hand man… ain’t an excessive amount of extra I can take man rattling! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”
Cardinals star J.J. Watt wrote, “Horrifying information to listen to this morning. Simply tragic. Relaxation In Peace Jeff.”
The league additionally launched an announcement, providing condolences to family and friends of Gladney.
The workforce that drafted him wrote, “We’re saddened by the tragic demise of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts exit to his household and mates, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals group and Jeff’s present and former teammates and coaches who’re mourning his life misplaced a lot too quickly,” together with a photograph of the cornerback.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wrote, “Tragic” in his put up about his former teammate.
Listed below are another messages about Gladney from former gamers and teammates:
