Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend also killed in Dallas car crash

DALLAS – The Dallas County medical expert has recognized the passenger killed in Monday’s fiery crash in Dallas. She died together with pro-football participant Jeff Gladney.
Mercedes Palacios, 26, was killed within the Monday morning automotive crash. The Fort Price girl was a passenger within the automotive pushed by Jeff Gladney, a former TCU star and NFL first-round draft decide. A timeline of her social media reveals she posted a photograph of the 2 simply hours earlier than the deadly crash.
Palacios and Gladney each died within the two-vehicle crash round 2:30 a.m. Monday within the westbound service lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway close to Allen Avenue. Two folks within the second automobile weren’t injured.
Palacios graduated from Tarleton State College in 2018. Family and friends have posted condolences on social media in wake of Palacios’ loss of life. They describe her as a sort and exquisite spirit who was beneficiant and devoted to her household.
Family and friends say the 2 had been courting for a couple of yr.
Tarleton state college launched a press release in response to Palacios’ loss of life. A spokeswoman stated, “Whereas we grieve the passing of any Tarleton Texan, we be a part of with Mercedes Palacios’ household and associates to have fun her life as we hold them in our ideas and prayers.”
The preliminary investigation reveals Gladney’s automobile was rushing when it clipped the second automobile from behind, inflicting their automobile to lose management.