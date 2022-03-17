Jeff Zients, White House COVID response coordinator, to leave post

Washington — Jeff Zients, the White Home’s COVID-19 response coordinator, will likely be leaving his submit with the Biden administration in April, the White Home mentioned Thursday. He will likely be changed by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown College Faculty of Public Well being and a basic internist.

President Biden praised Zients in an announcement, saying he chosen Zients to steer his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lead the nation’s largest vaccination effort “as a result of there isn’t a one higher at delivering outcomes than Jeff.”

“Jeff spent the final 14 months working tirelessly to assist fight COVID,” he mentioned. “He’s a person of service and an skilled supervisor. I’ll miss his counsel and I am grateful for his service.”

Zients joined the White Home at first of the Biden administration to steer its efforts responding to the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when vaccines have been beginning to be rolled out to most of the people.

Jeff Zients, White Home COVID-19 coordinator, speaks throughout a information convention on the White Home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg through Getty Photos



He served as co-chair of Mr. Biden’s transition effort and, a veteran of the Obama administration, as director of the Nationwide Financial Council and performing head of the Workplace of Administration and Price range. Zients’ deputy, Natalie Quillian, can even be leaving in April.

Mr. Biden famous in his assertion that when Zients took the helm of the administration’s COVID response, lower than 1% of Individuals have been totally vaccinated, few colleges have been open for in-person studying and at-home COVID testing kits have been scarce. Now, with practically 80% of adults totally vaccinated, practically all colleges open and scores of at-home checks distributed month-to-month, the president attributed the present panorama to the work of Zients and his crew.

“The progress that he and his crew have made is gorgeous and much more necessary consequential,” Mr. Biden mentioned. “Lives have been saved.”

Whereas all states have lifted masks mandates and rolled again restrictions following a pointy decline in circumstances, the president mentioned the work in preventing COVID-19 is “removed from carried out,” and he chosen Jha to steer the subsequent part of his administration’s response, which incorporates implementing his Nationwide COVID-10 Preparedness Plan.