Jefferson County deputies seeking justice for Houston father

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to paintings against justice for Javoris Potier, a Houston father who was once fatally shot on Easter Sunday morning, April 9, 2023, at Laday Arena in Cheek, Texas. Upon receiving 911 calls about photographs fired round 1 a.m, deputies discovered two males who had sustained gunshot wounds. One sufferer was once indexed as being in strong situation, whilst the opposite, recognized later as Potier, was once killed. Potier, who liked Zydeco tune and dancing, was once celebrating along with his buddies and was once described as a person with a vivid spirit and zest for existence who touched many lives. He leaves at the back of a son and had every other kid at the method.

The investigation into Potier’s loss of life is lively and ongoing, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is calling for the group’s lend a hand. Additionally, the sheriff’s place of work is decided to resolve the homicide and to arrest the ones accountable. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for further information, footage, or movies associated with the homicide. All leads can be investigated, and no element is simply too small. Investigators have already got numerous information, and helpful main points have come from witnesses, however extra information is had to convey the investigation to a a hit conclusion and supply Potier’s friends and family with the justice they deserve.

The sheriff’s place of work is especially serious about talking with Potier’s buddies in Houston, Pearland, Galveston, and Galveston Bay spaces of Texas City, League City, Hitchcock, and Lamarque, Texas. Anyone with information is inspired to touch Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-8477. Information may also be despatched at once to Captain Molfino at [email protected], place of work 409-835-8411.

In addition to their enchantment for the group’s help, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states that investigators have got an “abundance of information,” and witnesses have come ahead with helpful main points, however they’re asking for extra information. Potier had many buddies on the tournament, and the sheriff’s place of work is urging those that have no longer but come ahead to take action. “Those that have not yet come forward with important details related to his death should honor him with their loyalty by doing so at this time,” the sheriff’s place of work pleaded.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office unlock:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are in the course of this lively and on-going investigation and are once more attaining out to the general public for any further information, footage or movies associated with the Murder of 30-year-old Javoris Potier of Houston, Texas. All leads can be investigated, and no element is simply too small. (see unique press unlock underneath).

An abundance of information has been got to this point and witnesses have come ahead with helpful main points and visible accounts, however extra is wanted.

Javoris had many buddies at this tournament and those who have no longer but come ahead with necessary main points associated with his loss of life must honor him with their loyalty by means of doing so at the moment.

Detectives are decided to convey this investigation to a a hit conclusion with the arrest of the individual or individuals accountable for Potier’s loss of life and to supply him, his circle of relatives, and buddies with the justice they so rightfully deserve.

