Jeffrey Epstein estate nearing settlement with US Virgin Islands

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for the property of infamous intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein informed a decide within the U.S. Virgin Islands this week that they’re “terribly shut” to resolving a civil case filed by the federal government of the island territory in opposition to the late financier’s property, as soon as valued at over $650 million.

“We have been having intense negotiations and talks for settlement. We’re very, very, very shut,” mentioned Gordon Rhea, a lawyer for Richard Kahn, a former accountant for Epstein and one of many property’s co-executors. “And I believe yet one more push … and we might be on the end line.”

The information of a possible deal got here on Wednesday throughout a digital convention in Superior Court docket in St. Thomas, the place the events continued to spar over the property’s authorized charges and different bills. The listening to was the primary because the case was filed greater than two years in the past by Denise George, the legal professional common of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Carol Thomas-Jacobs, a deputy legal professional common, acknowledged talks are ongoing and that progress is being made, however mentioned there have been a number of “sticky points” that stay.

“We stay open to partaking in settlement discussions till there’s some decision,” Thomas-Jacobs informed Superior Court docket Choose Harold Willocks. “We hope we are able to attain a decision.”

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 whereas awaiting trial in New York on conspiracy and youngster intercourse trafficking prices.

The federal government’s case in opposition to the property, filed in January 2020 beneath the U.S. Virgin Islands’ racketeering statute, alleged that Epstein created a community of shell firms, charitable organizations and people that participated in and conspired with him in a decadeslong sample of felony exercise tied to alleged intercourse trafficking of minor women and younger girls.

“Epstein, via and in affiliation with defendants, trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive underage women and younger girls at his properties within the Virgin Islands,” the criticism mentioned.

The federal government additionally contends that considered one of Epstein’s U.S. Virgin Islands-based companies, Southern Belief Firm, misrepresented the character of its work to fraudulently receive greater than $73 million in tax incentives.

After submitting the lawsuit, George positioned liens on all of Epstein’s properties, together with two personal islands off the coast of St. Thomas, in addition to the property’s financial institution accounts, which successfully gave her workplace management over the property’s cash.

The federal government has since despatched dozens of subpoenas to monetary establishments and people around the globe beforehand related to Epstein, together with billionaire traders Leon Black and Glenn Dubin, in addition to Epstein’s former paramour Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of intercourse trafficking in federal courtroom late final yr. Maxwell has a pending movement for a brand new trial primarily based on alleged juror misconduct.

The property, which filed a movement to dismiss the federal government’s lawsuit in 2020, has thus far refused to interact in any pretrial exchanges of paperwork with the federal government, arguing that it could be wasteful and pointless to take action till a courtroom guidelines on its movement to dismiss the claims.

The federal government filed an amended criticism final yr that added the property’s co-executors, Khan and Epstein’s long-time legal professional Darren Indyke, as particular person defendants, alleging that the pair have been “indispensable captains” in Epstein’s felony group, who had “profited considerably from their relationship with Epstein.”

“This consists of their direct participation in just about the entire enterprise operations and monetary actions of Epstein’s trafficking community, together with facilitating pressured marriages amongst Epstein’s victims to safe their immigration standing,” George mentioned in a press release early final yr.

Indyke and Kahn have been chosen by Epstein as co-executors in a will he up to date two days earlier than his loss of life. The paperwork stipulate that every of them be paid $250,000 yearly for his or her administration of the property. The 2 males, via their attorneys, have denied the allegations within the lawsuit and deny any involvement in misconduct by Epstein.

Daniel Weiner, an legal professional for the co-executors, informed ABC Information by e mail in 2021 that Indyke and Kahn “categorically reject the allegations of misconduct made for the primary time at this time by the Legal professional Basic of the Virgin Islands concerning their purported roles within the so-called ‘Epstein Enterprise.'”

“Neither Mr. Indyke nor Mr. Kahn had any involvement in any misconduct by Mr. Epstein of any sort, at any time,” Weiner wrote. “It’s enormously regrettable that the Legal professional Basic selected to stage false allegations and to unfairly malign the Co-Executors’ repute with none proof or factual foundation to take action.”

The federal government’s legal professional, Thomas-Jacobs, expressed concern in the course of the listening to that the property’s worth had been vastly diminished during the last two years, and described among the bills of the property, together with greater than $15 million in authorized charges thus far, as “extraordinarily outrageous.” Since its preliminary valuation of $656 million, the property’s coffers have dwindled to $166 million, in line with the property’s most up-to-date accounting in probate courtroom.

“We’re completely involved that in the long run, there shall be no cash left for the folks of the Virgin Islands,” she mentioned.

These feedback drew a pointy rebuke from property legal professional Marc Weinstein, who famous that the property had paid $175 million in taxes and $150 million to Epstein’s victims, which he mentioned accounted for the majority of the property’s bills during the last two years.

“I assume no one on the federal government aspect is saying we should not pay the taxes and we should not pay out to the victims,” Weinstein mentioned. “They simply preserve throwing out the numbers to make it sound dangerous.”

The property not too long ago filed an emergency movement for a launch of $1.three million in authorized charges incurred primarily for mediation with Epstein’s victims, that the federal government has up to now declined to pay, in line with courtroom information.

In a press release to ABC Information, George declined to touch upon the standing of negotiations, however mentioned the federal government is “decided, amongst different issues, to handle tax advantages that Epstein fraudulently obtained from the Authorities and Individuals of the Virgin Islands and to guard property for Epstein victims who might not have resolved their civil claims.”

George’s assertion famous that the property has additionally refused to reveal the small print of a number of trusts established by Epstein, together with the “1953 Belief,” the only entity listed in Epstein’s final will and testomony. The beneficiaries of that belief haven’t been publicly disclosed.

“These issues, together with the alleged conduct of the co-executors … in facilitating Epstein’s conduct, together with via marriages allegedly pressured upon his victims, increase vital issues concerning the appropriateness of their administration of the Property,” George wrote.

Given the reported progress in settlement talks, Willocks positioned the case on maintain for a minimum of 90 days to permit for the events to attempt to attain a negotiated decision. He set a listening to for early Could on the dispute over the authorized charges.

Weinstein, nevertheless, predicted that the case might be resolved with out the have to be in courtroom once more.

“This case is unbelievably near decision,” he informed the decide. “I believe if the events deal with that effort, this shall be performed, and also you in all probability will not see us once more — until they do not pay our charges and our bills. That is the one purpose we will be earlier than you.”

