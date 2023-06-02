Jeffrey Epstein sent letter to Larry Nassar from prison before suicide, records show

New details have emerged about Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the aftermath that followed. Records obtained by the Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that two weeks before he died in August 2019, Epstein was struggling to adapt to life behind bars and was agitated and unable to sleep, according to jail officials. Despite being on suicide watch and a previous suicide attempt, Epstein insisted he was not suicidal. The documents also show how severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners at the Bureau of Prisons contributed to his death and shed new light on the agency’s muddled response after he was found unresponsive in his cell. The records include a psychological reconstruction of events leading up to Epstein’s suicide, his health history, internal agency reports, emails, memos, and other records. The documents dispel many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death and highlight the problems within the Bureau of Prisons.



