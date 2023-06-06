Jennifer Aniston enters her gray hair era – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Jennifer Aniston, famously recognized for “The Rachel” haircut, has showcased her silver roots, marking a brand new era in her taste. In a contemporary Instagram video, the “Friends” alum printed her gray strands whilst presenting a brand new product from her haircare emblem LolaVie. Aniston wore her signature blonde hair in a half-up, half-down taste, with the silver hair peeking via. The video used to be easy and minimalistic, with Aniston wearing black, from head-to-toe, and dressed in barely-there make-up, all eyes had been on her easy tresses.

During the video, Aniston demonstrated the Intensive Repair Treatment, sharing that customers can depart it within the hair for one hour or in a single day. She did not point out her silver hair, however many praised her within the feedback segment for proudly owning the glance. One consumer wrote, (*5*) whilst every other added, “Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees.”

The 54-year-old actress has been vocal about embracing getting old and thriving in older age. In a February 2022 interview with E! News, she shared her ideas on getting old and society’s belief of older people. Aniston believes that society wrongly believes that older persons are much less treasured and helpful to society. She emphasizes the significance of self-care and recommends disconnecting from social media for an hour or two on a daily basis to deal with oneself from the interior out.