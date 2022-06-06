Jennifer Lopez delivers emotional speech while accepting Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a profession achievement honor on the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

“I wish to thank the individuals who gave me pleasure and those who broke my coronary heart — those who had been true and those who lied to me,” mentioned Lopez, who nabbed this yr’s Generation Award for actors whose various contributions have made them family names. She additionally took dwelling finest music — a brand new class — for the monitor “On My Manner” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack.

MTV’s youth-focused celebration of movie and TV supplied a lighter, breezier awards present, with 26 categories in gender-neutral classes like finest villain, finest kiss and new class “right here for the hookup.” Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony returned to a dwell format after being pre-recorded for a number of years.

Lopez shed tears as she thanked followers, her longtime supervisor and kids for “educating me to like,” bringing the viewers to their ft on the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I wish to thank the individuals who gave me this life,” mentioned Lopez, 52, later including, “You are solely nearly as good because the individuals who you’re employed with. However for those who’re fortunate, they make you higher. I have been very fortunate in that regard.”

Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Technology Award onstage in the course of the 2022 MTV Film & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Jeff Kravitz



Lopez’s first breakthrough got here as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy collection “In Dwelling Colour.” She pursued an appearing profession and landed a number one function in “Selena” in 1997. She would go on to seem in such movies together with “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding ceremony Planner,” “Hustlers” and her newest, “Marry Me.”

As a singer, Lopez has earned success on the pop and Latin charts with a number of hit songs and albums. She launched her multi-hit debut “On the 6” in 1999 and topped the Billboard Scorching 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have” and the remixes of “I am Actual” and “Ain’t It Humorous.”

And in 2020, Lopez carried out in the course of the Tremendous Bowl halftime present alongside Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Manner Residence” entered the awards because the main nominee with seven. It took dwelling finest film, and the movie’s star Tom Holland gained for finest efficiency in a film. With nearly $1.9 billion earned on the field workplace, it was the largest movie of the yr and a fan favourite, however was largely ignored by the main awards exhibits.

Zendaya gained for finest efficiency in a present for her function in “Euphoria,” which got here away with finest present. The HBO collection additionally gained right here for the hookup.

Early within the broadcast, 19-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo gained finest music documentary for her undertaking “Olivia Rodrigo: driving dwelling 2 u.” Rodrigo, who gained three Grammys this yr together with finest new artist, spoke concerning the significance of making the movie, which includes a street journey, dwell performances and reflections on her debut album “Bitter.”

“I made ‘driving dwelling 2 u’ for the followers, particularly those that could not come to see me on tour,” Rodrigo mentioned.

Jack Black additionally obtained a profession achievement award, Comedian Genius. He ran onstage and appeared nearly out of breathe earlier than giving his acceptance speech.

“I would like somewhat blast of oxygen,” he mentioned earlier than rattling off a number of movies he starred in, like “College of Rock” and “Jumanji.”

“Comedic genius. C’mon are you kidding? For what?” Black mentioned. “I do not deserve this, however I will take it.”

Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage in the course of the MTV Film and TV Awards on the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2022. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP by way of Getty Photos



The ceremony kicked off with “Loki” star Sophia Di Martino successful breakthrough efficiency for her function as Sylvie on the Disney Plus tv collection. After the actor claimed her trophy, she talked about being 9 months pregnant when she was supplied the function, and her child being simply three months previous when she began filming.

“It has been fairly the journey, so this actually means quite a bit to me,” she mentioned. “Thanks to the viewers. It is all for you. Thanks for letting Sylvie into your imaginations.”

Daniel Radcliffe gained finest villain for his portrayal of a billionaire within the journey comedy “The Misplaced Metropolis.”

Diplo and Swae Lee carried out “Tupelo Shuffle” from the upcoming “Elvis” biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

MTV and CBS Information are each divisions of Paramount World