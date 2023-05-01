Jennifer Matter, Minnesota woman who left newborn to die, sentenced to 27 years prison

A Minnesota woman, Jennifer Matter, has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her newborn son who was found on the banks of the Mississippi River near Lake Pepin in 2003. She pleaded guilty to the crime in January after being linked to the case by DNA evidence. According to prosecutors, the evidence also links Matter to the death of a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999, but she has not been charged in that case. The case was solved using genetic genealogy and rapid DNA testing, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension praised these scientific advances for aiding investigations.