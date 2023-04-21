Jennings Resigns Today

IDABEL—The McCurtain County commissioner implicated in the scandal involving the sheriff, the commissioner and a sheriff’s investigator and an audio of racist language used in a meeting has resigned today, The Black Chronicle has learned.

County Commissioner Mark Jennings (District 2) became the first of the three officials involved in the scandal to resign.

The governor and the mayor have called for the resignations of the sheriff, the commissioner and a sheriff’s investigator to resign.

The audio tape reveals the three discussing lynching of Blacks and killing of news reporters in the meeting held last month.

A local newspaper had sued the county in a lawsuit over an alleged violation of the Open Records Act.