Jeremy Roach is coming back to Duke giving the Blue Devils Final Four expectations heading into 2023-24 season

In Year 2 underneath Jon Scheyer, Duke targets to succeed in Final Four expectations. Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils’ emerging senior level guard, can be returning for any other season, development on final 12 months’s averages of 13.6 issues, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and a 52.3% true taking pictures proportion. Duke’s season ended with a 10-1 file in its ultimate 11 video games, shedding to Tennessee in the 2nd spherical of the NCAA Tournament. Roach is amongst the maximum skilled level guards in faculty basketball with 75 begins to his identify.

Roach introduced his determination on Instagram to stick with Duke, making him the head of the snake for a workforce that boasts a few of the very best returning ability in the recreation. Kyle Filipowski (ACC Freshman of the Year), Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell can be returning to Duke, making the Blue Devils a height contender in nationwide basketball. Furthermore, Duke is bringing in the No. 2 total elegance in 2023, in accordance to 247Sports, which incorporates 4 five-star avid gamers, led by way of combo guard Jared McCain and gear ahead Sean Stewart, each top-20 possibilities.

As a consequence, the Blue Devils are ranked 5th in CBS Sports’ Never Too Early Top 25 And 1, putting forward that Duke’s offseason expectations are more than what it completed in its first 12 months underneath Scheyer. The program’s viability as a countrywide danger is re-established, and Duke can be the preseason favorites to win the ACC.