Jerry Jones comments on Dallas Cowboys’ $2.4 million settlement paid to cheerleaders

The Dallas Cowboys paid a confidential $2.4 million settlement in May 2016 in response to four team cheerleaders’ allegations that Rich Dalrymple, the franchise’s longtime public relations chief who recently retired, filmed them as they changed clothes inside a locker room before an event in Arlington, sources told The Dallas Morning News on Feb. 16.

In an interview on NBC DFW on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to multiple reports about the settlement.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are an iconic, a vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go,” said Jones.

ESPN first reported two separate voyeurism allegations against Dalrymple, occurring five months apart in 2015. One involved Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders members at AT&T Stadium and the other a Cowboys senior executive, team owner Jerry Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones.

Dalrymple, who spent 32 years with the franchise, denied both accusations in a statement. He announced his retirement Feb. 2 as senior vice president of public relations and communications.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in the statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

