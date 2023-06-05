Jerry Jones Gives Latest on Zeke, D-Hop & More

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up their necessary mini-camp week, which will probably be their ultimate main step prior to the beginning of the 2023 coaching camp in July. With a large number of essential pieces at play, the Cowboys are getting ready for a post-minicamp summer time reset.

On Monday, staff proprietor and common supervisor Jerry Jones addressed a number of key concerns, from Ezekiel Elliott’s standing to contract negotiations with cornerstone avid gamers and extra.

The week were given off to a quick get started with the staff understanding seven avid gamers prior to signing a brand new vast receiver to interchange the lately launched Antonio Callaway. Jerry Jones equipped essential updates that shed gentle on what Cowboys fanatics can be expecting going ahead.