Jerry Jones Gives Latest on Zeke, D-Hop & More

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up their necessary mini-camp week, which will probably be their ultimate main step prior to the beginning of the 2023 coaching camp in July. With a large number of essential pieces at play, the Cowboys are getting ready for a post-minicamp summer time reset.
On Monday, staff proprietor and common supervisor Jerry Jones addressed a number of key concerns, from Ezekiel Elliott’s standing to contract negotiations with cornerstone avid gamers and extra.
The week were given off to a quick get started with the staff understanding seven avid gamers prior to signing a brand new vast receiver to interchange the lately launched Antonio Callaway. Jerry Jones equipped essential updates that shed gentle on what Cowboys fanatics can be expecting going ahead.
- Jones made it transparent that the Cowboys don’t seem to be ruling out a possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott, a minimum of till he joins every other staff. While the membership hasn’t had any talks with Elliott’s camp a few conceivable go back, Jones mentioned that it’s nonetheless “wide open” for him.
- One factor that’s not “wide open” for the Cowboys is a possible signing of DeAndre Hopkins. The entrance place of work has all however brushed aside the speculation, particularly with the staff having already traded for Brandin Cooks. While Jones admitted that not anything is inconceivable, it’s “unlikely” that the Cowboys will cross after Hopkins.
- The staff is “constantly working” on contracts for headline avid gamers like CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott. Jones mentioned that there is not any set order for which contract will probably be finalized first, and that the Cowboys don’t seem to be the use of coaching camp because the time limit to get any extensions completed, aside from Pollard’s mid-July time limit.
- Jones discussed that the staff is on the lookout for further choices at kicker, as there may be these days no long-term answer in position, in spite of Tristan Vizcaino’s cast efficiency in OTAs. While including a kicker prior to coaching camp isn’t assured, it’s most likely, in step with Jones.
- As of June, the Cowboys do not need any plans to induct a brand new title into the Ring of Honor for the 2023 season. However, Jones said that this will likely trade, particularly since staff legend DeMarcus Ware is about to sign up for Jones in induction within the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.