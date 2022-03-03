Jerry Jones says Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Uga will be on par with other fights at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON — A few years ago, after Errol Spence Jr. fought at The Ford Center in Frisco, the promoter of the fight sought out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Tom Brown made his pitch. The president of TGB Promotions suggested it would be good business for Jones to host a fight with Spence at AT&T Stadium.

“You have to bring me something worthy of this stadium,’’ Jones told him.

Brown did.

Spence, who holds world championship belts with the World Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation, will face Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title unification bout at AT&T Stadium on April 16. Ugas holds the World Boxing Association belt.

The showdown headlines a SHOWTIME PPV event next month,

Spence and Ugas were joined by their trainers and other principals for a press conference at the stadium Wednesday morning. Both boxers spoke of their respect for the other.

Ugas called this the biggest fight of his life. Before fielding questions about the match, he asked for the political prisoners of his home country of Cuba to be freed and expressed his support for the boxers of Ukraine, a country that has been invaded by Russia.

“I’m thinking about them,’’ Ugas said through an interpreter. “I would like us to please have a moment of silence for all of the victims in Ukraine who are suffering through this awful war.’’

Everyone at the press conference sat silent for 40 seconds.

“Well now, I’m ready to talk about boxing,’’ Ugas said. “Go ahead.’’

Ugas sports a 27-4 record and has won 12 of the 13 fights he’s had since 2016.

Spence is 27-0 in his professional career with 21 wins by knockout. The boxer known as “The Truth’’ was involved in a single-car accident in October of ‘19 that landed him in intensive care at a Dallas hospital.

When he was released six days later, he discarded his wheel chair and walked the 24 floors up to his high rise apartment.

“I’m just built different,’’ said Spence, who had been drinking the night of the accident. He was charged with a DWI but received probation and avoided jail time.

“There was no time I felt like it was over. I felt it was going to be a hard road back.

“I just had to keep working.’’

Spence beat former world champion Danny Garcia in his first fight back — at AT&T Stadium — in December of ‘20. He was forced to pull out of a fight with Manny Pacquiao six months ago after suffering a retinal tear to his left eye.

Ugas took his place and won.

“You don’t have to use your imagination to talk about what’s at stake in this fight,’’ said Jones, who flew back from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to attend Wednesday’s press conference. “I believe that April 16 will be on par with the other great fights we’ve had here.”

