Jersey numbers for Oklahoma State football newcomers in 2022

High School: Frontenac (Kan.)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 240
Year: Freshman
Early Enrollee: Yes
After taking part in each defensive finish and tight finish for Frontenac (Kan.) as a junior, Landon Dean moved inside to offensive deal with for his senior marketing campaign, whereas persevering with to play on the line of defense. Frontenac completed the season 12-3 and superior to the KSHAA Class 3A State Championship sport.
Dean was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked because the No. 6 total prospect from Kansas in the category.
High School: Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City North
Height: 6-4
Weight: 240
Year: Freshman
Early Enrollee: No
After getting a suggestion from Oklahoma State final June following a standout efficiency on the ‘Down & Dirty’ lineman camp, Jaleel Johnson made his dedication only a couple weeks later throughout an official go to. In 9 video games performed final season at Putnam City North, Johnson had 64 whole tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, one fumble recoveries, two compelled fumbles and a blocked punt. The Panthers completed 5-6 total, shedding in the primary spherical of the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Playoffs.
As a junior in 2020, Johnson recorded 49 whole tackles with 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, three cross breakups and one compelled fumble. Johnson helped the Panthers to an 8-3 total report with an look in the second spherical of the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Playoffs.
He was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked because the No. 18 in-state recruit in the 2022 class.
High School/College/Junior College: Corona (Calif.) Centennial / BYU / Snow College
Height: 6-3
Weight: 270
Year: Redshirt Junior
Early Enrollee: No
Another junior faculty addition for Oklahoma State, Seleti Fevaleaki comes in from Snow College, which has produced quite a few future Cowboys in current years. Fevaleaki performed in eight video games final season for Snow College, recording 20 whole tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble restoration and a cross breakup. Fevaleaki was named NJCAA Division I First Team All-America. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Fevaleaki was rated as a three-star prospect popping out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial in the 2017 recruiting class and initially signed with BYU. After serving a mission, Fevaleaki spent two seasons with the Cougars, redshirting in 2019 earlier than seeing his first motion in the course of the 2020 season. He registered six whole tackles and one sack.
No. 15 – Rylan McQuarters
- Position: Wide Receiver
- High School/Junior College: Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
- Height: 5-7
- Weight: 173
- Year: Redshirt Senior
No. 18 – Gavynn Parker
- Position: Quarterback
- High School: Hooker (Okla.)
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 210
- Year: Freshman
No. 28 – Eli Williams
- Position: Safety
- High School: Stillwater (Okla.)
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 170
- Year: Freshman
No. 31 – Chance Clements
- Position: Linebacker
- High School: Stillwater (Okla.)
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 205
- Year: Freshman
No. 40 – Garrick Martin
- Position: Safety
- High School/College: Stillwater (Okla.) / Emporia State
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 182
- Year: Redshirt Sophomore
No. 48 – Elijah Wright
- Position: Linebacker
- High School/Junior College: Vian (Okla.) / Central Oklahoma
- Height: 5-9
- Weight: 237
- Year: Redshirt Sophomore
No. 49 – Dylan Davis
- Position: Safety
- High School: Plano (Tex.)
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 185
- Year: Redshirt Freshman
No. 50 – Solomon Wright
- Position: Defensive Tackle
- High School/College: Vian (Okla.) / Arkansas
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 296
- Year: Redshirt Freshman
No. 58 – Viliami Makahununiu
- Position: Offensive Line
- High School: Norman (Okla.)
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 295
- Year: Freshman
No. 59 – Gabriel Reed
- Position: Kicker
- High School/College: Coweta (Okla.) / McPherson College / Arkansas-Monticello
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 200
- Year: Redshirt Senior
No. 59 – Martin Sheared
- Position: Defensive End
- High School: Morris (Okla.)
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 210
- Year: Redshirt Sophomore
No. 62 – Matthew Wade
- Position: Offensive Line
- High School: Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 275
- Year: Freshman
No. 64 – Carson Shelton
- Position: Offensive Line
- High School/College: Denton (Tex.) Ryan / Angelo State
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 290
- Year: Redshirt Senior
No. 69 – Evan Bax
- Position: Offensive Line
- High School: East Cobb (Ga.) Walton
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 280
- Year: Freshman
No. 74 – Preston Hickey
- Position: Offensive Line
- High School: Mandeville (La.) St. Paul’s
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 275
- Year: Freshman
No. 77 – Brayden Burke
- Position: Defensive End
- High School: Stillwater (Okla.)
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 245
- Year: Freshman
No. 79 – Campbell Ambrose
- Position: Kicker
- High School/College: Edmond (Okla.) North / Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 160
- Year: Redshirt Freshman
No. 86 – Rashad Dixon
- Position: Wide Receiver
- High School/College: Wylie (Tex.) / Texas A&M-Commerce
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 175
- Year: Redshirt Junior
No. 90 – AJ Brown
- Position: Defensive Tackle
- High School: Jenks (Okla.)
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 300
- Year: Freshman
