Jet truck crash, explosion at Michigan air show kills driver

Crowds watched in horror as a SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck burst into flames in the course of the pyrotechnic portion of the show, killing its driver.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The sufferer who died after an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has been recognized as 40-year-old Chris Darnell.

Battle Creek Police Department launched the replace on their Facebook web page in coordination with Field of Flight.

Darnell drove the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck in the course of the air show. It races over 300 mph at the Battle Creek Executive Airport the place the Field of Flight occasion happens.

Visitors have been in shock when the truck exploded on the runway in the course of the pyrotechnic efficiency.

The explosion was brought on by a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck, SHOCKWAVE’s Neal Darnell, Chris’s father, wrote on Facebook.

Chris was Neal’s youngest son. Neal stated he turned 40 only one month in the past.

“We are so sad,” wrote Neal. “He was so well loved by everyone who knew him. Chris so loved the Air Show business. He was ‘Living the Dream,’ as he said.”

The explosion occurred round 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No one else was injured.

“Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are experiencing,” wrote Barb Haluszka, a board member with the Field of Flight Show. “The Darnell’s have been a part of our event numerous times over the years and our hearts have been with them since the incident occurred.”

The two bands at the occasion put out buckets for donations throughout their performances, elevating over $2,000 for the Darnell household.

Haluszka says Chris was a “wonderful man, father, husband, son, friend and performer.”

“We will miss you, Chris,” she added.

The remaining air show performances have been canceled, however the air show did return on Sunday.

The different night actions on Saturday continued as scheduled, as did actions on July 3 and 4. See extra information at fieldofflight.com.

Chris’s household will converse on funeral preparations later this week.