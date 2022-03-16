JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night





Dozens of JetBlue passengers frolicked sitting on an idle aircraft on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday evening after workers left for the evening. A Massachusetts girl traveled to New York Metropolis on enterprise this weekend and stated she skilled a number of points together with her JetBlue flights each to and from Worcester. She stated the issues appeared to stem from an absence of airline staffing.Flight information obtained by way of Flightaware present JetBlue Flight 676 left New York’s JFK Airport about 35 minutes later than regular for the brief 150-mile journey to Worcester Regional Airport. The flight information present the aircraft landed on the small airport exterior town of Worcester round 12:15 a.m. however didn’t truly park on the gate till after 1 a.m. “It was silence, then the pilot stated, ‘I’ve one thing embarrassing to inform you guys — there may be no person to get you off the flight,'” Sabrina Ruelle informed sister station WCVB on Tuesday. “That they had no workers accessible to get us off the airplane!”Police confirmed as much as assist help with the state of affairs.”The state police have been there they usually have been going to should evacuate us, however then they received a maintain of a JetBlue supervisor and needed to have him drive from his home to the airport to allow us to off the airplane,” Ruelle stated. Ruelle stated she was attempting to get residence to her 6-month-old son and felt notably unhealthy for the households on the aircraft with younger kids.”I noticed this one girl who was feeding her child earlier than we received on the flight,” Ruelle stated. “You could possibly inform they have been already exhausted, they usually have been caught on that flight the entire time and the newborn was crying.”JetBlue officers stated it’s working to grasp what occurred.”We’re working with our enterprise companion who operates our floor staff in Worcester to find out why a crew member was not in place on the jet bridge to make sure this stays an remoted incident,” a spokesperson for JetBlue stated in a press release Monday. “Our information present prospects on JetBlue flight 676 Monday have been required to attend 45 minutes to deplane after touchdown. Whereas we adjust to all DOT rules within the occasion of a tarmac delay, we all know any delay is a irritating state of affairs and apologize for the wait.”Ruelle stated she was additionally delayed 5 hours on her JetBlue flight from Worcester to New York Metropolis on Sunday morning as a result of the airline did not have a flight attendant accessible.Flight information present the Sunday morning flight was scheduled to depart Worcester simply after 7 a.m. however did not get off the bottom till simply earlier than midday for what was a 32-minute flight to New York. The JetBlue spokesperson informed WCVB that Sunday’s delay was partially weather-related, a results of Saturday’s winter storm that canceled flights and interrupted the position of crew members.

