JetNetUnderscoresAircraftSales,LaunchesNewIntelligencePlatform

Asnew-productionbusinessjetdeliveriesandpreownedsalescontinuetoincrease,JetNet (BoothX112)haslauncheditsnewBusinessIntelligence(BI)platformtohelpkeeptheindustrytunedinonwhatisgoingoninthismarket.JetNetBI’sgraphicvisualizationsandinteractivedashboardsprovideinsightintobusinessaircraftfleetstats,flightactivity,values,andJetNetiQsurveysandforecastdata,amongothers,thecompanysaid.ItslaunchthisweekatEBACEfollowsapreviewoftheproductatHeli-ExpoinFebruary.
TheJetNetBIrolloutfollowstheintroductionofitsrevampedJetNetValuesprogramforpreownedaircraftthat launchedinthefourthquarterinpartnershipwithAssetInsight.TheupdatedValuesofferingisnowasingle-sourceassetvaluationplatformthatcombineskeyhistoricalmarketdataandreportedsoldpriceswithaccesstoestimatedresidualvaluefiguresproducedbyAssetInsight’seValuesproduct.
Meanwhile,JetNetiQ’slatestbusinessaircraftforecast,releasedlastmonth,seesdeliveriesthisyearof1,100jetsandturboprops,about6percentabovethe1,034airplanesshippedin2021.Demandfornewaircraft“remainsrobustbyalmostanyprior-yearstandard,”thebusinessaviationdataservicereported. Butdespitewhatitterms“surgingOEMbacklogsandbook-to-bills,”JetNetexpectsthemodestyear-over-yeargrowthtocontinueinthenearterm,“drivenprimarilybyproductionandsupplychainlimitations.”
Amongthebottlenecks,JetNetcited“thedailypressuresthatputstressintoworkflowsandthatdisruptsmoothproductioncadence,”alongwithlaborshortages,supplychainpressures,and“cautiousmanagementpractices,”labelingthelatterlimitation “appropriate.”
Morethan3,600preownedbusinessjetschangedhandslastyear,accordingtoJetNet,up30percentfrom2021andthehighestannualtotaleverrecordedbythecompany.Preownedturbopropsalesalsoclimbed27percentyear-over-year.
Therobusttransactionpaceoccurredevenaspreownedbusinessjetinventoryfell46percentbytheendof2021,tojust855aircraftbyJetNet’saccounting.Atthebeginningoflastmonth,preownedinventorytotaledjust706businessjets,withlessthan8percentoftheinventorybeingfiveyearsoldoryounger.
Inothernews,JetNetinDecemberappointedGregFellasitsfirstCEO.Fellbringsmanagementexperienceintelecommunications,aviation,andoilandgas tothenewposition.HealsoservesasanindustrialmentorforColumbiaUniversity
Concurrently,theU.S.companyannounceditwould“immediatelyembarkonastrategicplantoincreaseitsresearchcapabilities,harnessthelatestininformationtechnology,anddevelopaBIplatformunparalleledintheindustry.”