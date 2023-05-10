Jets considered trading for this other NFC quarterback before acquiring Aaron Rodgers, per report

The New York Jets had their attractions set on Aaron Rodgers to be their new quarterback throughout the 2023 NFL offseason. However, the previous Packers superstar wasn’t the one notable identify on their listing. Prior to unfastened company, the Jets control evaluated 19 other veteran choices to switch Zach Wilson, consistent with a report from SNY. They in brief considered Rams’ Matthew Stafford as a industry goal along Rodgers in a most sensible tier of fascinating QBs with perceived Super Bowl skill. Lamar Jackson from the Ravens used to be in the similar tier, but it surely become transparent he wasn’t leaving Baltimore. So, the Jets’ focal point shifted, and so they considered Derek Carr and present Titans QB Ryan Tannehill as fallback choices when the Rams dedicated to Stafford.

The decision-making staff on the Jets consisted of General Manager Joe Douglas, Head Coach Robert Saleh, Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Director of Player Personnel Chad Alexander. They separated the prospective acquisitions into 3 other tiers, with the highest tier being the fascinating QBs with perceived Super Bowl skill.

The Jets handed on Derek Carr since he sought after a deal before unfastened company started. It wasn’t until later that the Jets knew of Aaron Rodgers’ pursuits, however Rodgers best sought after the Jets after it become obvious that he and Green Bay can be keeping apart tactics.