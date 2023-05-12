Jets hit with bizarre scheduling quirk that NFL has only seen once in 93 years plus 14 other schedule oddities

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags There are at all times some loopy quirks relating to the NFL schedule and this 12 months is not any other. The one bizarre factor about quirks is that no longer they all are created similarly. Some groups shall be glad in regards to the quirks on their schedule whilst a number of other groups may not be so extremely joyful with the quirks they are passed through the league workplace. So who were given the craziest quirks? That’s a really perfect query, so let’s in finding out. Here are 17 of the most unearthly quirks at the 2023 NFL schedule, beginning with the Jets, who were given a quirk that the NFL has only seen once over the last 90 years. Jets get to play 10 video games in their house stadium. The Jets shall be enjoying 10 video games at MetLife Stadium, marking simply the second one time in 93 years that an NFL group gets to play 10 video games at its house stadium. If you might be questioning how this took place, it is easy: All AFC groups get to play 9 house video games this 12 months plus the Jets have a “road” recreation in opposition to the Giants. Since 1930, this has only took place one other time and that passed off ultimate 12 months with the Rams. And only for the report, the 1929 Frankford Yellow Jackets additionally were given to play no less than 10 in their video games in their houses stadium, so it is only took place 3 times in 94 years. Jets after all returning to Sunday evening. The Jets shall be internet hosting the Chiefs on Sunday evening in Week 4, which may be very notable, as a result of it’ll mark the primary time in nearly 12 years that the Jets have performed on Sunday evening. Their ultimate Sunday evening recreation got here in Week 10 of the 2011 SEASON. From a scheduling point of view, including Aaron Rodgers for sure helped the Jets, who now have 5 primetime video games this 12 months after enjoying in only one ultimate 12 months. Jaguars returning to Monday evening. The Jets may not be the only group finishing a protracted primetime drought. The Jags are scheduled to play on Monday evening in opposition to the Bengals in Week 13. When that Dec. 4 recreation kicks off, it’ll were nearly precisely 12 years since their ultimate Monday recreation. The Jaguars have not performed on Monday since Dec. 5, 2011. London is looking. The Jaguars shall be heading to London for back-to-back video games this 12 months, marking the primary time in NFL historical past that a group has performed two video games in London in the similar season, which additionally clearly makes it the primary time a group has performed consecutive video games in London. The Jags would be the house group in opposition to the Falcons in Week 4 prior to enjoying as the street group in opposition to the Bills in Week 5. NFL is taking up Saturdays. The NFL schedule had a Saturday marvel: For the primary time in greater than 40 years, the league shall be protecting video games on 4 other Saturdays throughout the common season. During the approaching season, there shall be no less than one Saturday recreation in Weeks 15 via 18. The ultimate time the NFL performed on 4 other Saturdays got here in 1978, the primary 12 months of the 16-game schedule. Thirsty Thursday. It’s beginning to look like the NFL is making an attempt to completely transfer each and every Lions recreation to a Thursday. Through the primary 12 weeks of the season, the Lions shall be enjoying 3 Thursday video games. The 3 Thursday video games is tied for essentially the most any group has performed in a season since 2000 (2021 Cowboys, 2019 Bears and 2000 Lions additionally performed 3 Thursday video games). Lions and Packers to make historical past. Of the Lions 3 Thursday video games, two of them shall be coming in opposition to the Packers, marking the primary time since 1967 (The Super Bowl technology) that two divisional competitors have had either one of their video games in opposition to each and every other performed on a Thursday. An all-NFC Thanksgiving. For the primary time in 5 years, there may not be any AFC groups enjoying on Thanksgiving. All six groups enjoying on Turkey Day this 12 months are from the NFC with Packers at Lions, Commanders at Cowboys and 49ers at Seahawks. This in fact is not that unusual. This 12 months will mark the fourth time over the last 10 years that Thanksgiving has been an all-NFC affair. Leaving Las Vegas. Thanks to the best way the schedule is built, the Raiders may not be leaving Las Vegas a unmarried time between Nov. 20 and Dec. 24. That 34-day stretch is the longest span that any group will cross with out enjoying a highway recreation this 12 months. NFL unveils the Monday tripleheader. For the primary time in NFL historical past, there’s a Monday tripleheader at the schedule. The explanation why it is taking place this 12 months is as a result of Christmas falls on a Monday and that’s when the tripleheader shall be happening. For a complete have a look at the Christmas schedule, remember to click on right here. Rough highway to start out the season. There are only 4 groups in the NFL who should play their first TWO video games at the highway this 12 months and the ones groups are: The Packers, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.Rough highway to finish the season. There also are 4 groups that will shut out the season with two instantly highway video games and the ones groups are: The Falcons, Rams, Jets and Steelers. Bye, bye, bye. The Rams and 49ers are each dealing with FOUR groups that shall be coming off a bye this 12 months, which is essentially the most in the NFL. That’s no longer excellent since groups shall be getting further relaxation and preparation time previous to enjoying them. On the other finish of the spectrum, there are 12 groups who shall be dealing with a complete of ZERO fighters coming off a bye.Four groups get close out of primetime. When it involves primetime video games, it will be a monotonous season for enthusiasts of the Texans, Cardinals, Falcons and Colts, and that’s as a result of the ones 4 groups were not given ANY primetime video games this 12 months. However, the Falcons and Colts will each be getting a stand by myself recreation with each and every group enjoying in Europe, so that’s roughly a comfort prize. Extra lengthy highway commute. The Ravens, Panthers, Broncos, Giants and Titans have one giant factor in commonplace this 12 months: They’re the only groups in the league that need to play 3 consecutive highway video games. Although that’s no longer excellent, NFL groups that get caught with a three-game highway commute at the schedule are 26-19 on the ones journeys since 2018. However, ultimate season was once unpleasant for groups that needed to deal with a three-game highway commute because the Packers (0-3), Dolphins (0-3), Eagles (2-1) and Chiefs (2-10 mixed to move 4-8. Hopefully you’ll galvanize your entire buddies this weekend with your quirky wisdom of the NFL schedule. 