Jets signing D.J. Reed: Former Seahawks cornerback lands three-year, $33 million deal, per report

The New York Jets‘ busy week continued on Tuesday, because the staff will signal former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal, according to NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero.

Reed was tabbed because the 37th finest participant in CBS Sports activities senior NFL author Pete Prisco’s list of the top 100 free agents. A job participant in San Francisco, Reed earned a beginning position throughout his two seasons with the Seahawks. Throughout that span, the 5-foot-9, 193-pound defensive again recorded 4 interceptions and 17 go breakups. The 25-year-old has additionally seen vital time on particular groups throughout his four-year profession.

Reed is the most recent participant the Jets have signed in free company. They’ve additionally reportedly come to phrases with former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, former Bengals tight C.J. Uzomah, working again Tevin Coleman and receiver/particular groups ace Braxton Berrios.

The Seahawks have additionally had a busy month. They just lately traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson in change for a number of draft picks and veteran gamers that embrace quarterback Drew Lock and tight finish Noah Fant. Seattle additionally retained security Quandre Diggs, defensive sort out Al Woods, defensive finish Sidney Jones, and tight finish Will Dissly.

Each golf equipment are hoping to rebound following disappointing 2021 campaigns. The Jets went 4-13 beneath first-year head coach Robert Saleh whereas ending beneath .500 for the sixth consecutive 12 months. Seattle went 7-10 whereas enduring their first dropping season since 2010.