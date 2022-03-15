Jets signing Jordan Whitehead: Former Buccaneers safety headed to New York on two-year deal

The New York Jets have been an enormous participant throughout the first two days of free company. Their exercise has continued on Tuesday, because the workforce has come to phrases on a two-year, $14.5 million deal with former Buccaneers security Jordan Whitehead, CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson has confirmed.

The 47th, greatest participant in CBS Sports activities senior NFL author Pete Prisco’s listing of the highest 100 free brokers, Whitehead frolicked at each free and robust security throughout his 4 years with the Buccaneers. A bodily defender, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Whitehead racked up 292 tackles (22 for loss), 5 interceptions, 25 passes defended, and two compelled fumbles in 59 video games with Tampa Bay. His two compelled fumbles within the 2020 NFC Championship Recreation helped the Buccaneers defeat the Packers en path to their win over the Chiefs in Tremendous Bowl LV.

Earlier within the day, it was reported that the Jets had come to phrases with former Seahawks security D.J. Reed. The 37th greatest participant in Prisco’s listing of free brokers, Reed earned a beginning position throughout his two seasons with the Seahawks after beginning his profession with the 49ers. Throughout that span, the 5-foot-9, 193-pound defensive again recorded 4 interceptions and 17 go breakups. The 25-year-old has additionally seen vital time on particular groups throughout his four-year profession.

The Jets have additionally reportedly come to phrases with former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, former Bengals tight C.J. Uzomah, operating again Tevin Coleman and receiver/particular groups ace Braxton Berrios.