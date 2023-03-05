Jets sweep Oklahoma Christian JV | Sports

EDMOND — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball staff swept a doubleheader from the Oklahoma Christian JV, 14-4 and 12-2 at Max Dobson Field.

The Jets, 7-10, gained each video games in run-rule model. They have gained 3 directly.

“Our guys came in with a good business approach today,” stated Jets trainer Scott Mansfield. “From top to bottom, we hit the ball well and we pitched well. Some guys were getting opportunities today and they seized those opportunities.”

NOC Enid might be again house Sunday when the Jets host the Texas Post Grads in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The first recreation might be seven innings. The 2nd recreation might be 9.

The Texas Post Grads are a staff of college-age gamers that don’t seem to be lately enrolled as full-time scholars.

“We’re going to approach this like a conference game and take care of the Jets,” Mansfield stated. “We want to handle all three phases of the game and do what we’re supposed to do.”

NOC Enid will start convention play with a house doubleheader with UA-Rich Mountain at 1 p.m. Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. NOC Enid will discuss with Seminole Tuesday for a unmarried recreation.