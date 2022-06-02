Jets to induct Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson into team’s Ring of Honor

Three extra gamers shall be added to the New York Jets ring of honor in 2022, left sort out D’Brickashaw Ferguson, heart Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis. The three are former teammates and MetLife Stadium legends.

The inductions will happen at halftime over three video games this season.

Mangold shall be honored first on Sept. 25 throughout a recreation in opposition to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ferguson’s celebration shall be on Oct. 30 at halftime in opposition to the New England Patriots and Revis will wrap up the honors on Nov. 27 throughout a recreation in opposition to the Chicago Bears.

Ferguson and Mangold, also called “Nick and Brick” had been each first-round draft picks who had been staples to the workforce’s offensive line for a decade.

Ferguson went to 3 Professional Bowls and didn’t miss a single begin throughout his 10 years with the workforce. Mangold went to a formidable seven Professional Bowls. Each gamers spent their total profession with the Jets.

Following the announcement, Mangold mentioned he was shocked on the honor and commented on his former teammates being inducted together with him.

“Thanks a lot. That is superior and superb because it’s with two of my guys,” he mentioned. “Revis, it was excellent simply being on the workforce with you, your presence was superb. To share this honor with you is superior. Brick, we began this collectively again in Cell, Alabama, (on the Senior Bowl) and now we shut it up collectively. That is very particular to me and one thing that’s an superior factor.

“Congratulations you two. I really feel like I am the third wheel right here, so I recognize you guys letting me in. Nevertheless it’s positively an honor and I can not wait to begin the celebrations.”

Revis was a shutdown nook and was identified for “Revis Island,” a spot all quarterbacks apprehensive about passing to.

Whereas with the Jets, Revis had 25 interceptions, 112 defended passes and was a four-time All-Professional and seven-time Professional Bowler.